UNC: We’ll read ganja bills, then comment

Christine Newallo-Hosein

THE UNC has said it will have to first read the two bills on the decriminalisation of marijuana before commenting.

The Opposition was asked for its reaction to the laying of that legislation yesterday in the House of Representatives by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Christine Newallo-Hosein said, “We have to look at it. Our MP for Oropouche East asked if it could be taken to a joint select committee to have further discussions on it.

“From what the AG said, it was very convoluted, and therefore we would need some clarification before we go forward with it.”

Recalling the AG saying the bills are “on the floor,” she said it seemed they would not initially go to any JSC.

Oropouche West MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh told Newsday, “My issue is, will a police officer walk with a measuring device?”

She asked how else the police could ascertain whether the quantity found on a suspect falls within the allowed limit, that is, up to 30 grammes.

She said such a scenario echoed the use of the breathalyser on drunk-driver suspects, where fears abound that the device was not properly calibrated.

On the new bills, Gayadeen-Gopeesingh said someone refusing to pay the initial on-the-spot fine would still then have to go before a magistrate, thus contributing to the clogging of the law courts which the legislation is meant to unclog.