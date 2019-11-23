Tunapuna man dies after shooting at home

Stock photo

A 24-year-old Tunapuna man was killed outside his home on Friday night, leaving investigators baffled since he was not on their radar to be involved in criminal activities.

Police said Shiloh Collingwood of 52 Bazzard Street, Monte Grande, Tunapuna was standing outside his home, around 9.15 pm, when a man ran up and shot him. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he was declared dead around 9.23 pm.