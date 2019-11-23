TTCB hails late Sat Maharaj

Satnarayan Maharaj. -

CRICKET in Trinidad and Tobago and the region was best-served by the support and encouragement of the late Satnarayan Maharaj, the late long-serving president of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha.

Maharaj, who oversaw the administration of approximately 43 primary and secondary schools, was remembered as an educator who recognised that academics and sport could be successfully pursued to help his students develop their fullest potential.

Over the years, the Maha Sabha Hindu schools served as an incubator for many outstanding cricketers who went on to established themselves in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) competitions.

Maharaj, 88, passed away Saturday and was acknowledged by TTCB president Azim Bassarath as an important stakeholder in national cricket and youth development by virtue of his promotion of cricket activities in the Maha Sabha schools.

"Sat Maharaj was a national figure who is best known for championing causes he believed in on behalf of the large segment of the population he represented. In this regard, he did an admirable job. We in cricket saw him as a loyal friend of the game whose school policies made it easier for countless young cricketers to pursue their dreams unhindered," said Bassarath on Saturday.

The larger-than-life character was an astute businessman, fearless defender of the rights of Hindus, a champion for East Indian culture, and a media house owner who was both feared and respected by the political class.

"Cricket owes a debt of gratitude to Sat Maharaj under whom Maha Sabha schools became synonymous with cricket excellence in age-group competitions at primary and secondary levels," said Bassarath.

"Numerous cricketers graduated from Maha Sabha schools to become national and West Indies players and attribute their success to the solid foundation they received at the Hindu schools which stressed the virtues of sports and academics," said the local cricket boss.

"We all know that young people occupied a special place in the heart of Maharaj as evidenced by his tireless efforts in education and the propagation of East Indian values. This will leave a rich legacy for many generations to come," said Bassarath.

He said that on behalf of the TTCB and the local cricket community, he wished to extend deepest condolences to the family of Maharaj on his passing.