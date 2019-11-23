Thieves steal $5,000 in equipment from church

A church at Penal Rock Road in Penal has been burgled and police are calling on the public to help find the culprits.

A report said that members of Devine Rock Presbyterian secured the building last Sunday after the day's services. A female member returned on Friday evening and saw that the building had been broken into. She contacted police and officers from the Barrackpore station responded.

On checking inside, they discovered a speaker box and an amplifier valued $5,000 were missing. Barrackpore police are investigating.