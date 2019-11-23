Road to nowhere

IT’S BEEN a terrible year for the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) and, by extension, thousands of commuters who rely on it. The protest action that disrupted service this week is just the latest in a litany of problems that indicate the corporation is going nowhere. And fast.

The year began with Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan having to fend off questions about the PTSC’s liability after one of its buses was stolen and persons were injured as a result of a frolic by a third party. Then in May the PTSC agreed to settle a wrongful dismissal lawsuit to the tune of $.5 million. This week the PTSC seemed intent to maintain the overall mood of its year. Disgruntled staff withheld some of their services at the terminal in San Fernando leaving thousands of commuters angry and stranded.

It would be one thing if all of these matters were occurring in the context of a largely functional service that is satisfying commuters’ needs. However, concomitant with all of problems have been frequent complaints from members of the public about irregular service to some areas, discourteous bus drivers, dirty and smelly buses, and unhelpful information about schedules at information centres. In May, a Parliament committee concluded, “The PTSC is failing its statutory duty.”

We do not think it fair for ordinary commuters to be made to suffer for poor management. Many of the users of the PTSC are persons who are looking for a cost-effective way of commuting. Some are retirees accessing their free entitlement to the service. Others are young students who depend on the PTSC to get to and from school.

At the same time, it is not satisfactory for drivers to be left without timely pay for their services as well as for them to have to endure long delays in the renegotiation of their terms and conditions. Too often, the State does not handle human resource matters with the urgency they deserve.

It is easy to be cynical, however, about the drivers’ claim that they have only taken strike action due to concerns about the roadworthiness of the vehicles they drive daily. Yet, there have been reports suggesting only a small proportion of buses meet the highest standards. According to the Parliament committee the fleet contains “very aged buses” and “spare parts are unavailable.”

Therefore, we urge the State, including the executive and the civil servants responsible for pay negotiations, to address the concerns that have been raised by drivers as well as members of the public. Some sort of relief must be introduced for the sake of commuters.

This could mean expediting the planned acquisition of 25 new buses. But more enduring would be a redesign of our public transport system