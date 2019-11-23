Red Force remain top in Group A

TT Red Force batsman Darren Bravo takes a single during his innings of 80 not out against the United States on Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY Allan Crane/CA-images/CWI - Allan Crane/CA-images/CWI

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force moved a step closer to a semi-final spot in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Cup with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the United States at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on Thursday.

USA were restricted to 176 for nine in a rain-reduced affair with the hosts then coasting to 177 for three in 41.5 overs thanks to a clinical 80 not out from Man-of-the-Match Darren Bravo. Red Force currently top Group B with 20 points from six matches with West Indies Emerging Players on 18 from seven and Guyana Jaguars on 16 from six in the battle for knock-out spots.

With the game reduced to 45-overs-per-side following an hour-long rain delay, Red Force looked wobbly in the onset chasing. Jeremy Solozano (six) was the first to fall, flashing outside off-stump to edge Saurabh Netravalkar behind to Monank Patel with the score at eight. Tion Webster also fell in silly fashion on his home turf, slashing Karima Gore to Steven Taylor for three to leave the hosts on shaky ground at 17 for two.

However, Bravo came in and proved to be the aggressor, battering seven fours and two sixes. He took 112 balls in a knock that wasn’t too rushed to remind West Indies selectors of his capability. The left-hander cleverly rotated the strike with opener Kyle Hope who accounted for 33 off 66 with a couple fours of his own.

After stabilising the innings with a 72-run partnership, Hope lost his cool and was castled by Taylor, allowing Jason Mohammed to enter the crease in the 25th. This would be the pair to seal the win as Mohammed smashed 38 from 50 with two fours, comfortably chipping away at the target with his long-standing colleague.

They put on an unbeaten stand of 88 as they saw the Red Force home with more than three overs to spare.

USA struggled on a surprisingly spritely Oval pitch after electing to bat first. The visitors were quickly set back to 12 for two by the fifth over with Akeal Hosein bowling Ian Holland for one and quickie Anderson Phillip trapping former Windies batsman Xavier Marshall leg before for seven.

The slide continued with Aaron Jones (eight) stumped by Steven Katwaroo off Imran Khan, Monank Patel being run out by Mohammed for two and then Mohammed removing big-hitting danger-man Taylor for 29 (three fours and a six) via the LBW route.

USA were tottering at this point at 49 for five, and trickled along to 87 before the next wicket fell.

Nisarg Patel cracked two sixes in his 23 before Yannick Ottley got him leg before as well. USA managed some resistance in the tail, though, with a patient 40 from 70 balls by Gore and Timil Patel (17) inching things along slowly to 132.

Patel was run out by Tion Webster, and Phillip removed Gore moments later. Cameron Stevenson made a crucial cameo with 32 (three fours, one six) off 32 but it still wasn’t enough to muster a defendable total.

Red Force play Guyana at the same venue on Saturday from 1.30 pm in a key clash with USA tackling Windwards Volcanoes at the same time at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The latter pair are out of contention with the Group being rounded out Monday as Guyana play USA at Tarouba and the Red Force battling WI Emerging Players in the Oval which could possibly decide first position.

Scores -

At Queen’s Park Oval: UNITED STATES 176-9 (45 overs) - Karima Gore 40, Colin Stevenson 32 not out; Anderson Phillip 2-44 vs TT RED FORCE 177-3 (41.5 overs) - Darren Bravo 80 not out, Jason Mohammed 38 not out, Kyle Hope 33. Red Force won by seven wickets.