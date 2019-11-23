Magnolias on course to defend Women's crown

A NEW champion will be crowned in the Open Men A division of the 2019 Shandy Carib Magnolias Indoor Hockey Tournament as 2018 winners, Paragon, fell to a 2-0 loss against Police when action continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Thursday.

Goals from Police’s Wayne Legerton and Jabari Perez, in the 12th and 21st minutes respectively, were enough to oust the defending champions and secure a semi-final spot for the servicemen.

Also advancing to Friday night’s Men’s A semi-final round were Queen’s Park, who drubbed Notre Dame 6-0. A hat-trick from Shawn Lee Quay (14th, 17th and 27th), as well as goals from Aidan De Gannes (third), Darren Cowie (11th) and Marcus Pascal (19th) completed the rout.

In the women’s equivalent, reigning champions and hosts Shandy Carib Magnolias continued their title-defence journey by advancing to the semi-final stage via a 2-1 triumph over Police. After 12 minutes, Magnolias had already found the back of the net twice, courtesy Amie Olton (eighth) and Savannah De Freitas (12th). Suzette Pierre pulled one back for Police in the 14th minute but was unable find the equaliser in the dying minutes.

In other Women’s Open matches, Malvern gave up a 2-0 advantage to go down 6-2 via a valiant Ventures outfit. Opening goals from Malvern’s Kherdine Gonzales (third) and Krizia Layne (sixth) seemed to ignite the Ventures squad as Amanda George (eighth and 23rd), Yesenia Luces (ninth and 11th), Jade Piper (29th) and Ariel Cowie (29th) staged a successful comeback.

In Malvern’s opening match however, they trumped Police 4-1 with two goals coming from Layne (second and third) and Tonya James (fifth and 23rd). Police pulled one back through Kwylan Jaggassara-Eccles (26th).

Additionally in the Men’s B division, Shaquille Daniel slammed five goals past the Fatima custodian to propel his team a commanding 5-0 victory.

All title matches flick off on Saturday with the opening match from 9 am at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

OTHER RESULTS

Open Women: PARAGON (4) - Keima Gariner 1st; Gabrielle Thompson 15th; Danielle Thompson 22nd, 25th vs VENTURES (0).

Open Men B: MALVERN (5) – Kristien Emmanuel 9th, 20th, 20th; Daniel Byer 22nd; Christopher Lazar 26th vs POLICE II (3) – Kerwin Hume 12th; Nicholas Hume 18th; Mark Ayen 26th.

Veterans – FATIMA (3) vs SHAPE (0) by default.