Leave marijuana alone

THE EDITOR: It has been reported that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said marijuana legislation, supposed to have been laid in the House of Representatives last Friday, is really an attempt to revamp the justice system and save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Is that the best idea we can come up with to revamp the justice system? Really? The problem of revamping the justice system is more internal ie, the legal fraternity.

Spend money in creating a more efficient legal service, swift justice and build more prisons to house those who choose to break the law.

Our PM also said it will save taxpayers millions, but we need to see the bigger picture. There are many hundreds of citizens, some as young as under the age of ten, already addicted to marijuana. And this is before marijuana laws are passed.

This wave of addiction, as many will turn to "weed" to help them temporarily take a leave from the horrors of reality, could see a burden on our already stressed-out health system where users will turn to for detox or psychiatric help; and the police service, as users will commit crimes to get money to feed their addiction.

Isn't dealing with this wave of addiction a potential cost to the State? Therefore, if laws are enacted to make it legal to use marijuana, won't the burden increase on the health services and the police force, with attendant increase in costs to the state? See what I am getting at people?

Are we busy trying to create a land of drugged-out zombies as a means of revamping the justice system?

Then there is the social fallout one must think of in legalising marijuana. If you think that decriminalising marijuana, for whatever reason, will see a decrease in crime then you are living in a fool’s paradise.

I am sorry but I cannot see the decriminalisation of marijuana having an effect on the revamping of the justice system. I cannot see decriminalisation of marijuana stopping the rapist, the robber, human traffickers, car thieves, gun traders, haters who kill for the smallest of reasons, corruption and other forms of crime.

What it will surely do is place more weed at the disposal of those who have an addiction and give citizens, including children, who want to try this drug easier access.

TT is busy setting itself up for negative consequences down the road, just because we are following other countries, and not thinking first on the pros and cons. Were it left up to me, I would leave marijuana on the list of illegal drugs.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan