Imbert: VAT rebate coming in 2020

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, speaks at PNM's Four Roads, Diego Martin meeting on Saturday night. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

COME 2020, businesses can cash in on $3 billion worth of VAT bonds, as Finance Minister Colm Imbert has promised to deal with a $4.5-billion VAT refund.

Speaking at a public meeting at Western Main Road, Diego Martin, on Saturday, Imbert said the PNM inherited the bill, and, given its commitment to bettering the country, decided to issue bonds to businesses so they can either sell or earn interest on the bonds.

He told the crowd the government was for all the people, and the increase in minimum wage for daily paid workers was for the people, while the VAT bond will be for businesses.

"We helping the whole country," he said, adding, though, that the government's focus is the people, as it is people-centric.

Imbert also told the crowd the Prime Minister's renegotiating with oil companies will see the country earning at least $1 billion annually through royalties. He boasted that so far the negotiations had already recouped $1.9billion.

Imbert started his speech by taking the crowd down Memory Lane with Caribbean Airlines and the years under previous governments during which it operated at a loss. He read the crowd a Newsday report which showed a $42 million profit in 2018 and a before-tax profit in 2019 of $121 million. Had it not been for the subsidy for the airbridge, the before-tax profit would have been $153 million.

"We no longer have to prop them up," he told the crowd.

He moved on to Petrotrin, which was shut down last year, after which four other companies emerged from the ashes. Those companies now boast of $500 million before-tax profit, while for years Petrotrin made annual losses of $2 billion.

"We took a company that was losing money and turned it around for a profit," he said to applause, jeers and waving flags.

But he warned, "We are not out of the woods yet."

Imbert said everyone should come out and vote on December 2 to ensure the PNM regained total control of the Diego Martin and Port of Spain corporations.