Garcia: Couva West Sec opens Thursday

Education Minister Anthony Garcia - SUREASH CHOLAI

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia reckoned Couva West Secondary School would reopen by next Wednesday.

He was speaking to Newsday in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Newsday sought his reply to Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh’s claim that the school had not reopened last Wednesday, the date Garcia had promised the House in a statement last week Friday.

Garcia told Newsday the initial problem had been remedied as promised, but then another had arisen.

“When I gave that assurance, it was based on mould on ceiling tiles and walls.

"The situation was corrected. We replaced the defective ceiling tiles in blocks B1 and B2. We capped off the chilled water lines and ducts in the ceiling which had contributed to the presence of mould,” he recounted. “With this in mind, I gave the assurance the school would resume.

"However additional problems have emerged.”

Garcia said reinforced concrete in some areas of the roof was found to be leaking.

“The waterproof membrane needed to be changed. MTS tried to appoint a contractor, who subsequently declined, saying he could not do the job.

“Another contractor was appointed and he has given the assurance he will make every effort to have the waterproof membrane installed by next Wednesday.”

Garcia said Cariri visited the school and compiled a list of minor defects to be corrected, such as broken windowpanes.

“Some airconditioning split units need to be repaired, and some blinds too. The works will be undertaken in an effort to have the school fully functioning by next Thursday.”

Asked about air-quality issues, he blamed this on some schools being designed to function only using airconditioning.

Newsday asked if pupils would get extra classes to help prepare their CXC coursework known as school-based assessments (SBAs.)

In reply, Garcia alleged last Friday, Indarsingh had totally misquoted him.

“I never spoke about remedial classes, but said teachers would make up for lost time.”