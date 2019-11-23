El Socorro floods again

An SUV drives through flood waters in Sadoo Trace, El Socorro, after heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon. - JEFF K MAYERS

Almost two hours of rain yesterday afternoon left several parts of El Socorro South flooded. People were left stranded and unable to get into their homes and out of their workplaces.

Kelly Ann Gajadhar, a resident of Sadoo Trace, was left stuck on the corner of Sadoo Trace and El Socorro Road Extension for over an hour, after leaving home to buy some items from a nearby parlour.

She said the area has always flooded and over the years it has got worse.

She said, “This happens all the time. Some areas flood more than others. Garbage in the drains is a big reason for the flooding here.

“The barrels that people use as garbage containers usually float away, blocking the drains where the water passes.”

Gajadhar, who is eight months pregnant said she fears that if there is an emergency with her pregnancy, help would not reach her in time.

“If there is water like this on the roadway, it is going to be difficult for an ambulance to get to us. I was given an early due date because of a complication, and this has put us under a lot of strain.

“My mother is also unwell, and this flooding is something we are very concerned about.”

Councillor for El Socorro South Amit Sooknanan said this is not a new problem and for years people in the area have been begging the authorities for help.

“I have exceeded my limits in resources given as a councillor and have gone to the Ministry of Works and Transport for assistance, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

“I would hate to think that we are being ignored because I am a UNC councillor. I hope the authorities realise that it is about helping the people.”

Sooknanan added that flooding in the area would not be as bad if the floodgates and pumps were working properly.

“We approached the minister several times, but his responses have not been encouraging. We really do hope something is done soon.”