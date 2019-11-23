Digicel teaming up with customers for Christmas

Digicel's head of marketing Trijata Maraj, consumer director Abraham Smith and CEO of the Digicel Foundation Penny Gomez at the launch of the company's Christmas campaign at the Queen's Park Oval on Thursday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE - Ayanna Kinsale

THIS CHRISTMAS, the Digicel Foundation is teaming up with its customers and social media fans to help change lives with their latest Christmas promotion. The promotion gives customers the chance to identify people in need.

At its Christmas launch held at the Digicel booth at the Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday, Digicel Foundation’s CEO Penny Gomez said the programme would add to Digicel’s multi-million contributions over the past seven years.

“Just knowing that you can make a difference simply by being a customer should make you proud. Because moments are better shared.”

Gomez said for people to participate, they would have to go to www.surveymonkey.com, and on the website, identify who needs the help, what is the need, where they are located, and Digicel would do the rest.

Gomez used an example of a man who she identified as Sureash L. She said he was diagnosed with kidney failure and, because of his illness, lost his job and his home and ended up moving into a small room at the back of his brother’s house.

Digicel, through the programme, made arrangements to give him groceries, a stove and a bed.

Gomez said the programme and several others, like the Epic programme, where grassroots stakeholders are given $5000 grants for sustainable development programmes like water tank systems and play parks, were part of Digicel and its customers’ contribution over the past seven years, which has amounted to $22,747,500.

“All the money you have seen, is because of every single Digicel customer buying plans. So we want to thank you for that.”

Digicel customers also stand to get more for Christmas with their 2019 campaign. Digicel plans to give customers the chance to win over $500,000 in prizes, which include daily give-aways of data and add-ons, premium D’Music and Digicel IMAX tickets. There will also be weekly give-aways of ten Samsung S10 phones, two smart TVs, two winners of 12 months of free home and entertainment packages, and two weekly winners of six months’ free sports packages.

At the end of the campaign, one customer will win a grand prize of $125,000.

To enter the promotion, one simply has to do what they are accustomed to doing as a Digicel customer, according to consumer director, Abraham Smith. Buy a plan which starts from as low as $10 through the Digicel app and you will be given the chance to “shake it” (shake your phone) to win a prize. On Saturdays, one could also get a guaranteed prize.

When you top up or pay your bill in full and on time, you will automatically be entered for the grand prize.