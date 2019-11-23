Cop, pedestrian die in highway accident

A message of condolence on the Facebook page of PC Ramsay who died in an accident on Churchill Roosevelt Highway on Saturday. A pedestrian was also killed. -

A police constable was killed when a vehicle ran over him on Saturday morning after he collided with a pedestrian beneath a walkover in El Socorro. The pedestrian also died.

Police reported that around 3 am, constables Ramsay and Clarke of the motorcycle unit were heading east on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, after completing their duties, when Ramsay crashed into an unidentified man. Ramsay was thrown off his motorcycle and while on the road a car drove over him and he died on the scene. The pedestrian also died from the collision with Ramsay. Charles also lost control of his bike and was critically injured, and is warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.