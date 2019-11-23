Coffee dreams

-

There is nothing better than a cup of freshly brewed coffee to start the day with, It’s delicious, flavourful and a sure pick me up. Coffee and sleep are the two elixirs of life on opposite ends of the spectrum in my opinion.

Coffee has been with us for generations, it is grown in a number of Caribbean islands the more popular ones being Trinidad and Jamaica. The latter’s Blue Mountain coffee is considered by many coffee connoisseurs to be one of the world’s finest coffees and it fetches some of the highest prices per pound worldwide.

The coffee world today has changed considerably, no longer are larger suppliers dominating the market. Today the smaller coffee farmers throughout Latin and Central Americas, Asia and South America are benefiting from sustainable coffee farming and direct trade procedures that ensure the farmers are compensated for their crops in spite of changing economic climates. This sustainable farming method also ensures that the environment benefits from the coffee farming industry thereby reducing poverty and improving living conditions.

The commitment to direct trade allows roasters to cut out unnecessary importers and exporters, and enables them to truly partner with their growers.

Their buying teams travel the globe and are collectively in the field virtually every day of the year, sourcing new grower relationships and working with existing farmers.

They meticulously collect data, insights, and best practices from all of their growing partners and share them to improve overall quality. They also tie adherence to sustainable farming and environmental practices with their commitment to paying above Fair Trade prices for truly outstanding coffee. This ensures responsible stewardship of the land, and a sustainable business model for farmers, resulting in partnerships that thrive year after year. Because of this they are able to provide us with exceptional coffee.

Although we are accustomed to drinking our coffee in a beverage, coffee presents itself as a distinctive flavouring agent in many liqueurs and it is also used as a main ingredient in some sweets, cakes and sumptuous desserts.

Here are some delicious and distinctly coffee desserts that are easy to make and can be made ahead of time for this festive season.

Tiramisu

½ cup cocoa powder

½ cup granulated sugar

4 egg yolks

5 tbs dark rum (optional)

1 tsp vanilla

8 oz Mascarpone cheese

1¾ cups whipping cream

1 tbs instant espresso powder or strong coffee dissolved in one cup hot water

20 Italian lady finger biscuits or one 12 oz sponge cake cut into 3 inch by 1 inch pieces

Chop chocolate finely or grate and set aside in refrigerator.

With an electric mix master beat sugar with egg yolks until thick and fluffy, add vanilla and continue beating, add cheese and continue beating until smooth.

Add rum and beat just to combine.

Refrigerate for about one hour.

Beat whipping cream until stiff; fold into cheese mixture.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Line the base of a glass dish, sprinkle with coffee mixture or dip lady fingers into coffee and arrange at the bottom of your dish.

Top with half the cheese mixture, sprinkle on ½ of the cocoa powder.

Repeat with another layer of lady fingers and cream cheese mixture.

Sprinkle on the rest of the cocoa powder and cover with plastic wrap.

Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Serves 8 to 10

Espresso and chocolate swirl cheesecake

Crust

1 9oz package of chocolate wafer cookies or chocolate cookies, centres removed

6 tbs melted unsalted butter, cooled

Filling

2 tbs espresso coffee powder or any strong roasted coffee

1 tbs hot water

3 8oz packages cream cheese

1 cup granulated sugar

4 eggs

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted, and cooled

1 tbs coffee powder

1 tsp ground cinnamon

6 oz bittersweet chocolate

¼ cup whipping cream

Preheat oven to 400F.

Make crust by grinding cookies in a food processor.

Add butter and process until crumbs are moist.

Press crumbs on bottom and 1½ inches up sides of 9-inch diameter springform pan– with 2, 3/4-inch high sides.

Make filling:

Dissolve instant espresso powder in 1-tbs hot water.

Using an electric mixer beat cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Add sugar and continue beating until mixture is light and fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Mix in espresso mixture, cinnamon, butter and coffee powder.

In a heavy small saucepan, combine chocolate and cream.

Stir over low heat until chocolate melts, remove from heat.

Pour half of the cream cheese mixture into the prepared crust, drop 5-tbs of the chocolate mixture onto the cream cheese mixture, and swirl the chocolate around the cheese.

Pour the balance of the cream cheese mixture over chocolate swirled mixture.

Drop the remaining chocolate mixture by tablespoons into the centre 6 inches of filling. Swirl the chocolate together making a pattern, using the tip of a knife.

Bake cheesecake until edges are puffed and beginning to crack and the top is golden brown.

Run a sharp knife around edge of pan to loosen cheesecake.

Release pan sides, cool for 30 minutes then refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serves 10 to 12