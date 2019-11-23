Bravo calls for more Red Force support

Darren Bravo -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force batsman Darren Bravo is urging fans to come out to Saturday’s crucial Group B match against Guyana Jaguars as his team aims to qualify for the semifinals of the Colonial Medical Insurance Regional Super50 tournament, at 1.30 pm at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Bravo guided the former champs to a seven-wicket win over USA on Thursday night at the same venue, which leaves them top of the group on 20 points, four points ahead of third-placed Jaguars after six matches.

“I would really like fans to come out. It’s always good to represent your country, especially when you look into the crowd and see the red, white and black. Hopefully they come out in their full numbers and it’ll be a fantastic game. Hopefully, the weather stays away and we have a full game,” Bravo said after Thursday’s victory.

The crowds have been very scant for the tournament locally but fans could be in store for some inspiring cricket, particularly from the diminutive left-hander who was recently dropped from the West Indies team.

He stands second on the run-charts with 349 from six games at an average of 116. Bravo’s cracked an unbeaten 115 and notched three half-centuries, with three not outs to his name as well, reminding selectors of his prowess.

As for his role as an experienced member of a team led by leg-spinner Imran Khan, he said, “I’m just trying to go out there and express myself in the best possible way and trying to enjoy my batting.”

Bravo appears very comfortable on home soil, as usual, and also thanked his teammates for supporting him.

“The guys have been supporting me as well so that in itself is confidence. I’m happy for the extra motivation so I’m just trying to do the best for my team,” he said, trailing Leeward Islands opener Kieran Powell who has amassed 359 runs so far at an average of 59.83 with a hundred and two half-centuries.

Regarding his return to form and how pivotal he’s been, Bravo noted, “So long as I spend time there (in the middle), I’m quite capable of making it up in the back end. I trust my ability, I backed myself and it worked out in the end. I’m quietly confident (of leading), but having said that, the unit we have in the dressing room is not dependent on one person.”

With their final game set against second-placed West Indies Emerging Players (currently on 18 points), Bravo made it clear they need to remain focused for the final two big matches in the group.

“We are playing pretty good cricket, it’s just a matter of trying to be clinical in best possible way against both Guyana and the Emerging Players, who have been playing well also,” he concluded.