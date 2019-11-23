7 people die in murders, car accident, suspected beating

File photo.

It has been a death-filled start to the weekend as four people were murdered, two died in a road accident, and an investigation into the cause of a five-year-old boy's death is underway.

Police report a man was shot dead in Tunapuna on Friday night, while three people, one of them a woman, were gunned down in Maloney.

Also, a police officer is one of two people killed in a road accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

In the third case, police are investigating what occurred before a five-year-old was taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where he died undergoing treatment. Relatives took the Laventille boy who was vomiting to the hospital but he passed away. Police were called in because there were bruises on the boy's body and officers believe he may have been badly beaten before he was taken to hospital.

Newsday will provide updates as information becomes available.