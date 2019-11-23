2 men, woman gunned down in Maloney
POLICE are still at the scene of a triple murder that took place around 5 am on Saturday at Building 9 Maloney Gardens.
According to police, they responded to a call of shooting and found the bodies of Jamelia Chase, Michael "Grimey" Walker and Kareem "Critters" McEachrane. The trio were at apartment 1-4, police said. So far, the motive is believed to be gang-related with police suspecting the killers came looking for another man and opened fire on all who were present in the apartment.
Reply to "2 men, woman gunned down in Maloney"