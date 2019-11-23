2 men, woman gunned down in Maloney

POLICE are still at the scene of a triple murder that took place around 5 am on Saturday at Building 9 Maloney Gardens.

According to police, they responded to a call of shooting and found the bodies of Jamelia Chase, Michael "Grimey" Walker and Kareem "Critters" McEachrane. The trio were at apartment 1-4, police said. So far, the motive is believed to be gang-related with police suspecting the killers came looking for another man and opened fire on all who were present in the apartment.