UNC candidates to fight for Pt Fortin residents

LOCAL government candidates contesting the electoral districts in the borough of Point Fortin for the United National Congress (UNC) have taken up the plight of residents who are being threatened with demolition and those who cannot get letters of comfort for the homes they now occupy.

UNC Senator Taharqa Obika, a resident of Point Fortin, said he intends to raise the issues in Parliament to ensure the residents are protected.

The issues were brought to light during a legal clinic on November 20, hosted by the UNC candidates who are contesting all the electoral districts in the People’s National Movement - (PNM) controlled borough.

Candidates Remington Clarkson (New Village), Maximus Trotman (Hollywood), Keisha Grant (Cap-de-Ville/ Fanny Village), Ula Roslyn Cadore (Egypt), Brent Clarke (Techier/Guapo) and Aaron Joseph (Newlands/Mahaica) heard concerns from residents, mainly about their housing situation and matters relating to public utilities.

During the meeting, residents of Roberts Lane and Spring Trace, Cap-de-Ville, who say they have been living in the community for decade, said that earlier this month several of them received demolition letters from the Commissioner of State Lands.

Robert Lane residents have since organised themselves into an advocacy group hoping to appeal to the division to stop the process. The UNC hopeful have joined their collective voices to say no to the demolition.

New Village residents also sought the advice of the legal representative for the clinic, Arnold Ram, on getting letters of comfort for properties they have occupied for years.

The issue of expired state leases for houses, which affects a number of households, was one of two issues raised by residents of Techier Village. They also complained they are being denied the right to electrification by T&TEC.

Obika said there is a simple fix to this situation, which can be rectified by the Public Utilities Ministry and T&TEC, and he will address it.