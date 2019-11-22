TOO SICK TOO TEACH UNC LGE candidate hard at work on campaign trail

UNC local government candidate Richard Rampersad, right, in campain mode for the upcoming local government election on December 2. PHOTO COURTESY FACEBOOK -

SOME are sick of politics, but UNC candidate for the December 2 local government election, Richard Rampersad is not sick enough. The form one teacher who is on sick leave is actively campaigning for the St Augustine South/Piarco/St Helena seat in the December 2 election.

Rampersad reported to his principal that he was sick with the days of his leave beginning coincidentally on November 11 – nomination day.

Rampersad was selected to contest the seat after former councillor Khubal Paltoo was rejected by UNC’s nominating committee. Paltoo has since thrown his support behind the PNM.

According to screenshots of messages sent allegedly by Rampersad to his colleagues, the Form One teacher of the Tranquillity Government Secondary School said his sick would end on December 4, two days after the election. The messages further alleged that as of Monday, he had not submitted any sick leave documentation and promised to “drop off a medical” to cover the days.

Teachers are given 14 days sick leave and 14 days occasional leave apart from their vacation leave. Asked if he took sick leave to contest the election, Rampersad said no.

“I am on sick leave but the intent of the sick leave as you said is not to contest any local government elections. I am on sick leave because I am medically unfit to do a job so I am on sick leave but I am also a candidate in the local government election.”

Asked how he’s too sick to be a teacher but well enough to be a councillor if elected, Rampersad said: “My current ailment is a temporary thing, so once I go through the time and recover, I will be back up in full swing to do both jobs.

"I am sure you were sick once and take a sick leave I don’t know. That is my current predicament right now. I am a teacher, I fell ill because of whatever reason and I am on sick leave and when I recover I will resume duty, which I don’t think is any rocket science.”

He added that he had a “health condition” and that was the reason he was on sick leave which made him unable to teach even while he went on walkabouts and cottage meetings leading up to the election.

Several pictures showing Rampersad on walkabouts in a UNC shirt were uploaded to his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Rampersad said he was busy and advised Newsday to speak with its source to get further information about him since they “know me better than I know me” before ending the conversation.

The source of the information questioned which doctor signed the sick leave and hoped the medical board and Health Minister were made aware of the incident and would investigate it. The nature of the illness was not revealed but according to the screenshot messages, Rampersad said he was diagnosed with a mental illness in 2016.

When contacted, both the Education Minister Anthony Garcia and TT Unified Teachers Association president Antonia De Freitas said they were unaware of the situation but promised to look into it. Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said he was unaware of the rules that would allow for something like that to take place but promised to get more information on it.

Public relations officer for the UNC, Anita Haynes said they were looking into the matter and promised to respond further at a later date.