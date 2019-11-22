Tobago cop freed on wild meat charge

A police officer who was freed of a wild meat charge on Tuesday is suing the State for malicious prosecution.

Keston Kirk, 39, of Sherwood Park, Tobago, stood before magistrate Duane Murray in the Scarborough Magistrates' Court, to answer a charge of illegally having 17 iguanas in his possession.

Kirk, who has 19 year's service as a police officer, had been suspended since being charged four years ago.

He was represented by attorney Martin George, who argued the State had not proven its case against Kirk.

Witnesses for the State included Supt Jeffrey George and game warden John Edwards.

The matter was prosecuted by attorneys from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions who flew to Tobago for the case.

After considering the submissions from the DPP's office and George, Murray dismissed the case against Kirk.

George now plans to prepare High Court proceedings to sue the State for damages and compensation for malicious prosecution of Kirk, who has consistently maintained his innocence.

Kirk had said the 17 iguanas belonged to someone else to whom he had given a lift in his car.