Single pan final at QPS

Shades in Steel - Gary Cardinez

GARY CARDINEZ

When the NLCB National Panorama Single Pan Finals 2020 starts off on Saturday, Gonzales Sheikers will lead the charge in the musical battle for pan supremacy at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. The action stars at 6 pm.

Defending Single Pan Champion San Juan East Side Symphony will perform in eighth position while Marsicans, who amassed top points with San Juan East Side Symphony in the semi-final round last Sunday, will play at number 15.

Their tunes of choice are Guitar Pan composed by Aldwyn Roberts and Johnny composed by Pelham Goddard, S Bartholomew, Gary Dore and Robin Imanshah respectively.

Twenty-one bands have qualified for the final. Theme of this year’s competition is Celebrate De Pan. Winners in the Single Pan category will receive $250,000 and the Pan Trinbago Challenge Trophy.

Adjudicators are Damion Phillip, Jeanette Johnson, Kenrick J Noel, Michelle Dowrich, Corinne Soo Ping Chow and Lennox London.

Patrons will be getting “more than pan” but also a total event production described by producer Davlin Thomas as “an indigenous festival that will shine the spotlight on the exciting creative invention of the pioneers that will culminate with the NLCB National Single Pan Finals 2020, a superb way of paying tribute to an outstanding achievement.”

Tickets are available at the NLCB Lotto Booths nationwide, at Pan Trinbago Head Office, cor Duke & Melbourne Streets, and at the venue on the day of the event. Coolers will be allowed.

1. Gonzales Sheikers – Fantastic Friday – Keisha Codrungton

2. Pan Angels – So Long – Ricardo Dennis

3. Nostrand Symphony– Fiery – Curtis Edwards

4. Royal Palm Illusion – This Melody Sweet – Tony “Pan Jumbie” Williams

5. Chord Masters – Jump And Wave – Kyshon Faith

6. Platinum – Johnny – Brandon “Shoes” Johnson

7. TT Fire Service – Pan In A Minor – Terrence “BJ” Marcelle

8. San Juan East Side Symphony – Guitar Pan – Carlan Harewood

9. San Juan All Stars – Mystery Band – Remnaldo De Peiza

10. TT Police Service – Mystery Band – Kern Sumerville

11. Woodbrook Playboyz – Fiery – Michelle Huggins-Watts

12. Shades in Steel – Golo – Dante Pantin

13. Pan Jammers – Ah Want It – Robert Tobitt

14. La Creole Pan Groove – Say Say – Jamal Gibbs

15. Marsicans – Johnny – Marlon White

16. Uni Stars – Suck Meh Soucouyant – Kareem Brown

17. Metro Stars – Um Ba Ya Oh – Cary Codrington

18. Trinidad Nostalgic – Tribute To Spree Simon – Amrit Samaroo

19. T&T Prison Services – Big Belly Man – Terrence Sealey

20. Brimblers – Me Ent Fighting For No Man – Aaron Clarke

21. La Famille United – Fiery – Arddin Herbert