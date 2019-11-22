‘Sick’ sir applies for no-pay leave

UNC local government candidate Richard Rampersad, right, in campain mode for the upcoming local government election on December 2. PHOTO COURTESY FACEBOOK -

TEACHER and candidate for the St Augustine South/Piarco/St Helena seat Richard Rampersad is not on sick leave, but has now applied for no-pay leave to cover the duration of his campaign.

According to sources close to the matter, the UNC candidate, a form one art teacher at Tranquillity Government Secondary School, e-mailed his principal to say he would be on sick leave from November 11-December 4. November 11 was nomination day.

After Friday’s article in the Newsday, Rampersad visited the school and other Education Ministry offices seeking permission to takeno-pay leave. Up to 3 pm permission had not been granted.

The letter of request, Newsday was told, was dated November 22.

On Thursday, Rampersad told Newsday he was on sick leave and that his illness was temporary and once he was better he would resume work and possibly as a councillor, once elected.

Public relations officer of the UNC Anita Haynes said the party was unaware Rampersad was on sick leave or any other leave at the time of his selection. She added that his no-pay leave is pending approval and that he was on sick leave before November 11.

“The UNC takes a strong stance on the education of our children,” Haynes said, adding that Rampersad will not be dropped as a candidate.

Rampersad was selected to contest the seat after former councillor Khubal Paltoo was rejected by the UNC’s nominating committee. Paltoo has since supported the PNM.