Sando commuters, PTSC workers angry

Disgruntled commuters, from left, Melvin Corban, 72, of New Grant, Raphael Williams, 68, from Marabella and Kelly DeVignes, 60, of Princess Town at Newsday's San Fernando office on Thursday. - Vashti Singh

Disgruntled staff at the Public Transport Service Corporation Service (PTSC) withheld some of their services at the terminal in San Fernando on Thursday, leaving commuters angry and stranded. Ryan Ramdath, branch president of the Transport and Industrial Workers Unio, said services at King’s Wharf were down to about 20 per cent.

Saying many workers refused to use defective buses, he warned that the public should expect further disruptions unless management put things in place.

Workers made the collective decision, he said, so that management would provide the proper tools and machinery to get the job done.

Ramdath insisted the move was not a strike but a way to highlight the plight.

Ramdath said, “We have some of the most skilled mechanics and technicians in the Caribbean. They are putting their lives at risk all the time."

“We have been compromising with PTSC for the past five years, and we are not seeing any compliance with our requests. We are trying to work with management, but things are getting seriously worse.”

Ramdath said drivers start work as early as 3 am. If rain falls while they are driving, they get soaked.

“Some leave their homes from 2 am. A video on social media shows a driver opening an umbrella to shelter in the bus.

"We have a social responsibility and we are failing the public.”

He said PTSC users such as children, elderly people and disabled people are being treated unfairly and he blamed management.

One user, pensioner Melvin Corban, 72, of New Grant, said he arrived at about 8 am on Thursday, but up to the afternoon, no buses were running on his route. He had came from Point Fortin in a maxi taxi and was hoping to get to Guayaguayare.

Corban said, “The service is not consistent, and we hope someone fixes it. Buses are supposed to run every hour. Sometimes we wait three, four, five hours.

"For days and months, they are running the service to their likeness (sic).”

Kelly De Vignes, 60, of Princes Town, also called for PTSC services to be regularised. He believes the workers are “playing politics” while people are suffering.

Another commuter Raphael Williams, 68, who lives at Marabella, also called for proper service.