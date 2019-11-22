San Juan North crowned East Zonal champs Speyside rout Signal Hill 3-1 for Tobago title

East Zone Intercol Champions San Juan North players and staff dsiplay the winners trophy after beating St Augustine 3-1 in the Coca Cola Intercol East Zone final, on Thursday, at Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

SAN JUAN North and Speyside claimed the respective East and Tobago Zonal crowns on Thursday, in the Coca Cola Intercol competition.

Both San Juan North and Speyside registered 3-1 victories over St Augustine and Signal Hill respectively, to advance to the National Intercol stage.

At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, San Juan North needed 21 minutes to open the scoring, courtesy of an own goal.

Isaiah Chase whipped in a corner from the left and Christon Mitchell’s header was directed into his own net by Jamal Ollivierre.

St Augustine knotted the scores in first half stoppage time, with a strike from Jardel John.

John sent a through ball to striker Tyrese Spicer, who evaded a trio of defenders before forcing a good save from San Juan North’s goalkeeper Emmanuel John.

Malik Farrier’s failed clearance fell to the path of John (Jardel) who sent a deflected left-footed shot to the right of his namesake Emmanuel.

San Juan North regained their advantage in the 66th minute when substitute Tyrique Sutherland finished from close range, after his skipper Renaldo Boyce sent a ball from the right, with goalie Ajahri Murrien in no-man’s land.

And the result was complete six minutes later from another substitute Daniel Best, who hit a right-footed shot via the right hand of Murrien, after Sutherland’s long-range shot crashed off the crossbar.

At Plymouth, Nicholas Sanchez netted a double for Speyside (fifth and 61st), with Justice Williams adding to Signal Hill’s misery when he scored an own goal in the 22nd.

Hamilton Bristol got the consolation for Signal Hill, in the 51st.

On Wednesday, Carapichaima East captured the Central Intercol crown after edging Chaguanas North 2-1. Dexter Neils (second) and Malik Robinson (67th) found the back of the net for Carapichaima, with Tristan Lewis (87th) getting one back for Chaguanas North.

The North Zonal final will take place on Friday, with St Anthony’s facing East Mucurapo at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 4 pm.