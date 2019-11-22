Robinson-Regis prays against UNC

File photo: Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, also leader of government business, addresses the Lower House on Monday. PHOTOS BY JEFF K MAYERS

PLANNING Minister Camille Robinson-Regis led PNM supporters in reciting St Michael’s prayer against the UNC at a PNM rally at La Horquetta Regional Complex on Thursday.

It all began when she contrasted the good work of La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie, as he recovers from a stroke to the prospects of any "part-time lover" coming in a yellow jersey – a reference to any UNC candidate.

“Get out your PNM cocoyea broom. Burn incense. If necessary, sprinkle salt and wash down the place with holy water and recite St Michael’s prayer,” she said.

With that, she began to lead the party faithful in prayer.

“This is no laughing matter. Cover yourself. Cover your house. Cover Maxie and Hermia (Cuffie's wife Hermia Tyson-Cuffie). And most importantly cover Trinidad and Tobago.

“Cover TT from the evil and wicked spirit that wanders the East -West Corridor and TT.

"I say that seriously. We know what they (UNC) are capable of.”

Robinson-Regis said several opposition candidates have questionable backgrounds.

“One has a family member in Golden Grove for the murder of Dana Seetahal.”

Another had his home sprayed with bullets because the UNC could not pay his election expenses, she claimed.

“One was in the Room 201 video,” she said in reference to a video of man resembling a former government minister handling a plant-like substance.

“Are these the type of people we want representing us?” Robinson-Regis asked.

“No!” the crowd replied.

Earlier, just before she spoke, she had called the event’s chairman Foster Cummings to the podium. He deftly swept his hand over the microphone.

She explained. “Ah ‘fraid insects, but ah not ‘fraid Kamla!”

Robinson-Regis praised Cuffie for his work in the constituency .

“I want to thank Maxie and Hermia and tell how grateful we are for your contribution to the constituency.”

She said Cuffie was no part-time lover for the constituency.

“In sickness and in health, in good times and had, he has stayed the course with you. That is what true representation is!”

Robinson-Regis urged electors to vote in the December 2 local government elections.

“By not voting and by not rejecting the UNC, it helps normalise a culture of corruption.

"Vote for the better option. Vote for the values, actions and ethics you want in public life. Real patriots must take a stand.”

Cummings endorsed her stand against the UNC.

“Close your gate. But don’t let go of your dogs.”