Red House’s Eternal Flame relocated

An open courtyard and plants are now located in the former location of the Eternal Flame. - Jeff Mayers

THE Eternal Flame has been relocated to the northern side of the Red House. This was the response given by the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) to concerns raised by former speaker of the House of Representatives Nizam Mohammed about the demolition of the eternal flame.

The monument, which commemorates the July 27,1990 coup attempt, was erected on the eastern side of the Red House after the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, Udecott said, "The Eternal Flame has been relocated to the northern side of the Red House, at the Knox Street area, in close proximity to where the remains of the First Peoples were interred."

In 2013, indigenous human remains were removed during the restoration of the Red House. The remains were interred at the Red House during a ceremony in October. An open courtyard and plants are now located in the former location of the flame.

Mohammed was not satisfied with Udecott's response to his concerns. He said the public is still in the dark about the decision to relocate the flame. Mohammed, who was speaker under the NAR from 1987 to 1991, issued a statement earlier in the day condemning the demolition of the flame.

During his tenure as speaker, Mohammed said the House Committtee of the House of Representatives decided to erect the flame to honour those who had been killed. The monument was also supposed to symbolise "our peoples’ firm resolve to uphold democracy until eternity."

Mohammed recalled the dream of deceased MPs Morris Marshall and Theodore Guerra, SC, who were part of the committee, was that “the flame must never go out.” Instead, he declared, "Alas the shocking reality is that it has been demolished."

Mohammed questioned who decided to "erase the people's history," saying, "This insult to the population is unpardonable not to mention the personal hurt and pain to the relatives of those whose names were inscribed on the monument.

Mohammed demanded someone account for the atrocity.

NAR member Wendell Eversely declared that Parliament should not re-open at the Red House unless the Eternal Flame was returned to its original location. The Parliament is expected to return to the Red House in January.

Eversely has criticised the PNM and UNC for not participating in the annual commemoration of the coup attempt at the flame. He lamented it took 20 years for a commission of inquiry into the coup attempt. He also lamented that former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar never kept her promise to have the recommendations of the inquiry acted upon.

Persad-Bissessar laid the inquiry report in Parliament in March 2014. Eversley thanked President Paula-Mae Weekes for indicating last July that there should be an annual observance of the coup attempt.