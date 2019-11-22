Police want metal detectors at court

Senior police in the Eastern Division are calling for walk-through metal detectors to be installed at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court, to better facilitate police attending cases.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, police said since security guards assigned to the court were told last Tuesday to physically search police entering the building, many officers have refused to comply and have not attended as court prosecutors. They said a meeting expected to be held with MTS security officials on Wednesday was cancelled and rescheduled for next week,.

Senior police said they would prefer to have metal detectors installed.

“The officers are uncomfortable with the physical searches, so we would really like to have some kind of metal detectors where they can walk through.

“The important thing is that there is a solution to all of this.” Another officer said cases related to serious crimes like murder are being heard, as state attorneys are present to prosecute, but charge cases are still not being processed at the court.