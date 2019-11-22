Police rescue 70-year-old kidnapped Point Fortin woman

File photo.

A 70-year-old Point Fortin businesswoman who was bound and blindfolded after being robbed, was rescued by police officers shortly after she was abducted from her Clifton Hill home on Thursday night.

Three suspects were held after they crashed her vehicle, a white X-5 BMW, into a sign post on a dead-end street near the Point Fortin RC Primary School at Mahaica shortly after 7 pm.

Two suspects, a 27-year old of Point Fortin who was held with the keys to the car and a 17-year-old from Couva who had cash and jewellery in his possession, were held and the hunt is on for others, including three Venezuelans, police said.

Two police officers are being credited with the quick rescue and capture of the suspects.

According to reports, the officers were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle when they saw the luxury car being driven in an erratic manner in the residential area.

When the car turned into a back road, the police called for backup and gave chase.

The police turned on the siren in their vehicle and gave chase as the abductors drove off. The chase ended at Sargeant Street.

As the car came to a forceful stop after hitting the sign post, two of the abductors jumped out and ran.

The frail, frightened woman was rescued from the back seat. She suffered minor injuries to her ankle and was taken to the area hospital where she was treated and discharged. A small quantity of cash, including foreign currency, and jewellery were recovered.

The woman was able to tell police that as she was about to enter her home she was grabbed by the men who were waiting for her. They forced her into her home where they grabbed jewellery and a small quantity of cash. They also took her cell phone and demanded that she call her son so they could demand a ransom.

She was then bound and blindfolded and thrown into her car.

Police officers from the Task Force, CID, Point Fortin police, ERP and Special Operations Response Team (SORT) were involved in the exercise.