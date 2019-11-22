PM: Smith probe committee was not paid

PM Dr Keith Rowley Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Prime Minister has said, despite the "mischief" that was being spread by the Opposition, none of the members of the committee that investigated sexual misconduct at the Sport Ministry were paid.

He was responding to a prime minister's question in the House on Friday from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh who asked whether any compensation was paid to the committee appointed to look into the allegations.

The members of the committee were former permanent secretary and human resource expert Jacqueline Wilson, director of the Women's Institute for Alternative Development Folade Mutota and attorneyEliane Green.

Dr Rowley replied: "Contrary to the misinformation and the mischief being spread by the member for Couva South and others about payment being made to these public-spirited officers, no payment has been made to anybody."

Indarsingh said: "I am just searching for information and at no point in time have I been involved in any mischief."

The committee was set up to investigate after MP Darryl Smith was fired as sport minister. His former personal assistant, Carrie-Ann Moreau, claimed she was unfairly fired after making sexual harassment allegations. She was paid $150,000 as part of a non-disclosure settlement.

Earlier this month Rowley told a post-Cabinet briefing that the investigating committee had not given Smith a chance to be heard, in violation of natural justice. The report of the three-women committee formed to investigate Smith was now unusable, he said.

However, according to media reports, Smith’s attorney Annabelle Sooklal, in a letter to Per­ma­nent Sec­re­tary to the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter Mau­rice Suite, said Smith was interviewed on May 7, 2018.