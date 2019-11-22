PM: NLCB director on leave due to Lotto agent audit

Prime Minister of Dr. Keith Rowley Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE PRIME Minister has said the acting director of the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) has been sent on leave because of a Finance Ministry audit.

He was responding to a prime minister's question in the House on Friday from Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh on whether he was aware that the acting director had been sent on leave or suspended this week, and why.

Dr Rowley replied that the acting director was sent on two weeks' vacation leave to allow the Central Audit Committee of the Finance Ministry to do an audit into transactions and payments involving Lotto agents attached to the NLCB.

In March NLCB director Camille Forde, who had been facing five charges of misconduct from the Statu­to­ry Au­thor­i­ties Ser­vice Com­mis­sion, was terminated.

In November 2017 NLCB officials reported to a joint select committee that annual reports had not been submitted to Parliament for the past five years.