PM hails Maxie Cuffie

Maxie Cuffie PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

“MAXIE CUFFIE is alive and well!” the Prime Minister declared to cheering constituents of the La Horquetta/Talparo MP at a PNM meeting at La Horquetta Regional Complex on Thursday.

Dr Rowley used the occasion to commiserate with Cuffie and his family including wife Hermia Tyson-Cuffie who was in the audience.

“I have seen the challenges he went through.”

The MP had a stroke and has undergone a lengthy recovery, during which time his portfolio moved from Minister of Public Administration to Minister in the Ministry and then to Parliamentary Secretary.

Rowley then digressed to say earlier he had attended the funeral of a friend whose eulogy was given by his brother, who himself had once been given up for dead, but who had been resuscitated by a young doctor.

He related going to see Cuffie after his stroke.

“We prayed and prayed.”

Rowley alleged the UNC had been callous towards Cuffie, by calling for a by-election even as the MP was fighting for his life.

“Sometimes I wonder who are these people.”

Likening the bond between an MP and his constituents to a marriage vow, Rowley said La Horquetta/Talparo had taken on Cuffie in sickness and in health, while Cuffie himself had done his best during his recovery time.

“Tonight his presence here is a miracle. Maxi is still MP!” he declared.

The PM thanked those of Cuffie’s colleagues who had helped in the constituency during his recovery.

“Tonight as Maxie is where he is in his life, young Kerri-Ann Roberts-Kasmally begins hers,” he said referring to the PNM’s local government nominee for Wallerfield/La Horquetta.

Earlier, Cuffie kicked off the meeting, rousing constituents to beat the UNC.

“I always say ‘Great is the PNM,’ but after my experience, God is the greatest.”

Supporters waved their red flags and cheered loudly for Cuffie.