PM: Distributing Petrotrin lands not like giving out hops bread

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley Photo by Roger Jacob

THE PRIME Minister has said the distribution of land to former Petrotrin workers was not as easy as distributing hops bread.

He was responding to prime minister's questions in the House on Friday on his statement on December 17, 2018 on state lands given to former Petrotrin workers for housing and agricultural use and how many workers had received land 11 months later.

Dr Rowley said the process required a certain amount of identification and preparation of the lands, and when those works were finished the plots would be available.

"Having learned from the Caroni experience, where a similar undertaking was given and actions were taken to provide lands for employees in similar circumstances, which resulted in huge scandals and losses for the taxpayer, we are making haste to ensure that such is not repeated."

He explained that after parcels of land were identified and the relevant approvals obtained, infrastructural work had to be done, and then the workers would be allowed to have the plots.

"It is not an overnight thing."

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee asked if a committee had been set up to deal with the lands.

Rowley said one had been set up but he could not remember who the members were. He believed it included people from the Housing Development Corporation and other professionals.

Lee also requested a timeline.

Rowley responded that these things did not have deadline dates, but it would be approached in a reasonable way.

"To ask for a deadline now is just being mischievous."