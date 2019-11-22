Piparo volcano eruption simulated with 3D model

Piparo mud volcano cordon off. 23/09/2019 PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON

A SIMULATION of an eruption of the Piparo mud volcano, in preparation for a real-life scenario, took place on Wednesday night at the Piparo Community Centre.

At the end of the exercise, which used a 3D model built by the regiment, residents said they were pleased with the effort being made to protect them should the volcano erupt.

Since the volcano became increasingly activea few months ago, there has been a focus on developing an emergency response to what is being termed an impending eruption.

On Wednesday night, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) simulated a night-time eruption of the volcano, in collaboration with the disaster management units (DMUs) of the Ministries of Rural Development and Local Government, Princes Town Regional Corporation, fire, police, Red Cross and other stakeholders.

A statement from the ODPM said this was the second tabletop simulation exercise, and this was a step up from the daytime simulation done on November 14

The release said the exercise started with a 2 am eruption of the mud volcano, which activated the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and national response and recovery agencies.

“To create realism, a 3D model of the Piparo mud volcano and environs, which was constructed by the Engineer Battalion of the TT Regiment, allowed participants to test and assess the national incident management system to real-life scenarios.

"Critical areas that were tested included alerts and warning, response and evacuation, search and rescue, air operations, security, traffic management, medical response, recovery and shelter management operations,” the release said.

Vice president of the Piparo Village Council Candice Morharsingh was elated to see the level of preparation undertaken and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Piparo community.

The ODPM's CEO, retired Maj Gen Rodney Smart, said he was pleased with the in-depth planning and preparation of those involved. He said he was confident the national agencies were now in a much better position to respond to an eruption.

“Through the ODPM’s various coordination efforts, preparation was enhanced and great strides had been accomplished.”

He thanked T&TEC for installing lights at the volcano, TSTT for attending to the leaning utility poles and CoP Gary Griffith for donating four sirens.

The director of the CCTV Unit of the Ministry of National Security is soon to instal surveillance cameras and Smart said that will enhance the village’s early warning system.

The ODPM said it remains committed to boosting the capabilities of first-responder agencies and building the resilience of the Piparo community through continuous partnership, dialogue, planning and training.