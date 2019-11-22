Petition for DJW to step down resurfaces

AN online petition calling for TT Football Association (TTFA) president David John-Williams’ resignation has resurfaced.

The petition was created in June by David Rigsby in June on Change.org. It is titled: David John-Williams must step down as the TTFA president.

The description says, “The TTFA president has failed to develop and enhance the growth of TT football in his tenure. He has shown a lack of vision for the overall development of our football teams.”

It has got over 1,600 signatures thus far and a number of comments.

When it was initially created, former Strike Squad captain Clayton Morris was vocal about his support.

Some replies on the website included comments like, “The great decline in our football must end today. The dictator style must go, and real development must start immediately. The regime has made error after error, with no apology or transparency,” and “It’s time for change, invest in grassroots football system and have educated professionals to identify our talents.”

Others said, “This petition should be unnecessary. After the mess of the Gold Cup, he should tender his resignation,” and “An honourable man would resign.”

Within this week alone, the TTFA has lost two court cases. In a High Court ruling, on Tuesday, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell ordered the TTFA to pay former senior men’s national coach Stephen Hart $5 million for wrongful dismissal and unpaid salaries and bonuses. And on Wednesday, former TT youth football team coach, men’s team assistant and TTFA technical director Anton Corneal was awarded $3,488,375, in an oral ruling by High Court judge Vasheist Kokaram.

In addition,co-operative development commissioner Andrea McKennan ruled, on Monday, that John-Williams should pay Venture Credit Union $23,540,269. It is still unclear whether this matter was TTFA-related. The union’s executive body cannot confirm or deny this, since other details of the judgment are considered confidential.

The credit union said it is willing to levy if it is not paid off.

John-Williams began his tenure in November 2015, replacing Raymond Tim Kee.

He will aim to retain the presidency in the TTFA’s elections on Sunday. Contesting him is Secondary Schools Football League president William Wallace and Terminix La Horquetta Rangers owner Richard Ferguson.

Newsday tried contacting John-Williams on several occasions about these matters, but all calls and messages went unanswered.