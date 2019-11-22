Miranda celebrates Christmas at Little Carib

Marcia Miranda -

Parang soca queen Marcia Miranda will headline the Christmas at The Carib as the theatre marks another successful year in 70 years of existence.

The event on December 8 will offer a variety of genres of seasonal music, from pan and parang to Yuletide favourites and choral music. Miranda will be joined by pan and piano siblings, Johann and Johanna Chuckaree, classical guitarist Stefan Roach and Friends and St Monica’s Youth Choir.

Miranda, known for seasonal hits like Bring Out D Ham, Love for Christmas, and Thiefing Parang Band, has continued recording, and fans will also get to hear new releases such as this year’s Only You...Solamente, said a media release.

She even plans to incorporate a surprise singalong into her performance at The Carib – a venue she is well familiar with as its stage was chosen for her first-ever live concert back in 2016. The show was a sell-out, and this year she is hoping Trinidad will come out for the same, the release said.

“The intimacy of The Carib allowed me to truly connect and interact with my audience. It was perfect and I expect the same togetherness, and coming together of artiste and audience this time around,” Miranda said.