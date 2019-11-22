Marijuana activist: Praise Jah!

Nazma Mullet and Angel Halo call for the legisation of marijuana outside of Parliament on Friday. - Ayanna Kinsale

MARIJUANA advocate Nazma Muller welcomed the Attorney General’s promise of legislation to decriminalise marijuana by declaring, “Praise Jah! Finally!”

She spoke to Newsday on Friday, the day after AG Faris Al-Rawi told a PNM rally at La Horquetta that two marijuana bills would be laid in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Reflecting on her weekly vigil every Friday outside Parliament, she said her campaign to get politicians to act had been like pulling teeth and watching paint dry.

“It is so long overdue. I’m going to Parliament today to hear about the provisions for 30-60 grammes and the $50,000 fine.”

Muller told Newsday the amount being decriminalised for personal use, 30 grammes, was one ounce, which can make 24 spliffs.

“We will protest the $50,000 fine (for 30-60 grammes).”

She said the fine in Jamaica is about $30 (or Ja$100).

Muller said she wanted to see the parliamentary debate which would eventually follow afterthe AG laid the bills.

"It’s definitely a step in the right direction. I don’t know how quickly things will happen."

She vowed to form a union of ganja farmers, to include members from areas such as Moruga and Paramin. This group will link local marijuana farmers to their regional counterparts and seek to access subsidies, training and access roads, so as to be a part of the TT economy.

“It is a $1 billion industry, which will see the transformation of the Caribbean."

Muller hoped to be part of a Caribbean delegation to the United Nations to grapple with the Single Narcotics Treaty whose restrictions she said might stop a marijuana industry taking off in the Caribbean, unlike the success of bigger nations like Canada and Uruguay.

She saw marijuana bringing many spinoff benefits to the Caribbean, such as replenishing the soil of Haiti and replacing Styrofoam with hemp containers.

“It will bring a greener Caribbean.”

Muller vowed to bargain hard for TT to be included in the Caribbean marijuana industry.

Hailing a global shift in attitude towards marijuana, she said it was now time for the local authorities to get their priorities straight.

Muller said her next campaign will be to curb child abuse in its many forms, including alleged psychological abuse resulting from the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam.