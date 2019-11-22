Le Hunte launches app for better service

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte has promised better customer service from his ministry with the incorporation of a new app within various agencies.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Public Utilities launched its Terminal for Electronic User Satisfaction Surveys (Teluss) app at its head office on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

Le Hunte said Teluss will positively affect the quality of customer service.

“This app will measure the quality of customer service across the board.

"With it comes accountability and responsibility of the services offered. It is a digital suggestion box that gives real-time feedback.”

Teluss allows customers to give feedback on the service they have received at any service centre location run by the ministry.

It rates the services at the centres through a short survey. The ratings are calculated and given to the relevant authority for improvements and changes in its operations.

The app is already available at the ministry, the government electrical inspectorate, TTPost, T&TEC and WASA service centres in Port of Spain.

Teluss will be rolled out in a phased basis at the other utility centres across the country in the coming days.