Judiciary responds on CourtPay system

THE JUDICIARY has responded to the Law Association’s concerns about the payment of attorneys' practising fees and contributions to the Compensation Fund through its CourtPay system, which was launched two Fridays ago.

In a seven-page statement, the Judiciary said the two parties have been holding discussions on the new payment system for over 30 months as part of its plan to introduce an electronic suite of services.

“As a key stakeholder in the administration of justice in TT, the Judiciary has continuously kept the Law Association of TT (LATT) engaged and apprised of its proposed suite of E-services. Stakeholder engagement meetings with LATT commenced as early as May 2018 and continued in the months of March and July 2019,” the statement said.

On Sunday, the Judiciary announced the launch of CourtPay for receiving practising fees by electronic payment.

On Monday, a notice went out to LATT members from the association’s council, which had taken issue with the implementation of the electronic payment system without consulting them and before their concerns, which they raised with the Judiciary, were answered. The association also advised members not to pay their fees and contributions through the CourtPay system.

Friday’s statement from the Judiciary addressed each of the concerns raised by the association and set out when its team began meeting with the association’s team and the outcome of these meetings. It added that it was pointed out that the Registrar was legally the keeper of the roll of attorneys and it was imperative that the registration process proceed and it would be undertaken at the time of payment of fees for which payment would be done using CourtPay.

The Judiciary said fees and contributions are identified separately, collected and transferred separately through two transactions, ensuring there is no commingling of funds. It said the information received from attorneys will be stored on the Judiciary’s servers, as is now done, and it is not for sale and will not be and is not publicly available except as is required by law.

It also said LATT was given a full breakdown of fees, and transaction fees are to be borne by the paying by the paying party.

The Judiciary’s statement said two options were given to LATT for receiving information on payments made: for the Judiciary to generate a report and send it to LATT, or to give LATT limited access to the Judiciary’s portal. LATT was also offered an option of getting real-time updates when payments are made.

It further added that CourtPay was the Judiciary’s online system to facilitate payments in and out of court, and owns it. It said the contract it had with WiPay was to develop the software and provide an end-to-end software solution, which the company is obliged to maintain as part of the contract.

The statement added that the Legal Profession Act, which gives the Registrar the power to receive subscription fees and contributions, does not set out the mode by which payments are to be collected.

“This process has always been within the Registrar’s purview.

“While the Registrar has always maintained a collaborative approach with LATT, there is no requirement for the consent of LATT with respect to the manner in which fees and contributions are collected.

"When collected they are to be handed over to the Law Association which must make provision to receive same,” the statement said.

It added that over the years, the resources available to the Judiciary have always dictated the manner of collection of funds, and this matter is no different.

“The Judiciary is an independent arm of the State and will continue to manage its resources in the best interest of all its stakeholders, which includes the members of the LATT.”

It also said the call for attorneys to continue to make payments at the Registry was irresponsible and sought to undermine the administration of justice.

The Judiciary thanked those lawyers who have started using the new system.

Newsday understands that a few attorneys paid directly at the Registry this week.