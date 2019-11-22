Garcia: More than $4 million paid to maxi taxi drivers

Education Minister Anthony Garcia - SUREASH CHOLAI

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garica reported that more than $4 million had been paid to maxi taxi drivers over the past three days including a check that was delivered on Friday.

He was responding to an urgent question in the House Friday from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee about the threat by maxi taxi drivers to cripple public transportation on Monday in protest of outstanding payments to some drivers who had been contracted by the Education Ministry to transport school children.

Garcia replied the ministry had received releases from the Finance Ministry for payment to the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) for services received from maxi taxi concessionaires. He reported payment for the first fortnight in September 2019 totalled $1.8 million and was made to PTSC on November 21 while a second payment of the same amount was paid on the same date. A third cheque of $1.165 million was handed over to PTSC on Friday morning.

"Meanwhile the latest invoices received from the PTSC for the period 14-25 October 2019 are being processed and are expected to be completed soon."

Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim asked how much money was still outstanding but Garcia said that he was not in a position to say how much was outstanding but added that payments are made according to claims made. Karim also asked how long it took to process claims and Garcia replied it was a long process and could take as much as three months.