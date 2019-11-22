Five cleared of jewellery store heist after four years

Port of Spain Magistrates' Court Photo: Sureash Cholai

FOUR years ago, five people were arrested and charged with stealing jewellry, cash and electronics from a Port of Spain jeweller.

On Friday they were all freed of the charges by a Port of Spain magistrate after the State failed to start the prosecution.

Jude Cudjoe, Vishnu Lutchman, Anthony Montano, Jevon Cudjoe and Melissa Evans were charged with stealing $23,693 worth of jewellry, $50,000 in cash and $6000 in electronics from the Queen Street Jewellery Store in 2015.

On Friday, only the two Cudjoes and Evans appeared in court as Lutchman died in 2017 and Montano was in prison on another matter.

Attorney Samuel Pete Thomas represented the accused and told the court he was ready to proceed, however the prosecutor said the State was not ready as the file was not yet sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Thomas told the court that it was unacceptable that after four years the court was still being told to wait longer.

"Justice delayed is justice denied. The matter has been called to trial for the last three occasions and the prosecution is still not ready?

"This is a matter that has been going on since 2015. We have had no disclosure in the matter and the file was supposed to be sent to the DPP. We have been appearing in court religiously and the accused have been tending to this matter without any form of redress."

The magistrate discharged the matter and the remaining accused were allowed to leave.

Unlike a dismissal, when a case is discharged the police may be able to bring it before the court again within six months.

The matter was originally heard on Thursday before magistrate Aden Stroude but was stood down to Friday when it was heard and discharged.