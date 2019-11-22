ECA: No employer complaints from NIB

In this 2017 file photo, Keston Nancoo, chairman of the Employers’ Consultative Association, responds to a question at a news conference following the meeting of the National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC) at the Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain. Looking are Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus and NTAC Chairman, Camille Robinson-Regis.

THE Employers Consultative Association (ECA) says it has not received any complaints from the National Insurance Board (NIB) about employers who are not paying national insurance contributions for their employees.

ECA chairman Keston Nancoo made this comment on Thursday in response to an advertisement by the NIB on the same day, which encouraged emplowers to pay these contributions.

"From an ECA perspective, we always encourage employers to do the right thing by their employees," Nancoo said.

He underscored the importance of employers submitting information to the NIB in a timely manner.

American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) CEO Nirad Tewarie said, "All employers should (pay national insurance contributions for their employees) and should not need reminders."

Tewarie said Amcham met this week with the NIB on an unrelated matter and "they thanked us for our continued engagement."

TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce CEO Gabriel Faria said, "I believe the majority of our members are aware of this obligation.

"We fully support this and recognise it as an obligation of all employers."

Faria said the chamber believes the payment of national insurance contributions should be applied to all employers.

He also said the chamber wants the NIB to broaden its oversight on collection of these contributions.

Newsday reached out to the NIB to find out whether or not employers have been complying the paying these contributions. In response, the NIB said these questions would be forwarded to the relevant department for comment.