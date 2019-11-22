Club Sando overcome Morvant Caledonia

TIGER TANKS Club Sando overcame a gutsy challenge from Morvant Caledonia United to prevail 4-2 on Wednesday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, in the first of back-to-back matches of the First Citizens Cup.

In the Immortelle Group encounter, Club Sando got a hat-trick from Keron Cornwall (49th, 85th and 90th), after Kevon Williams broke the deadlock in the 35th.

Joshua Alexander (78th) and Raphael Joseph (87th) were on the scoresheet for Morvant Caledonia United.

Later on Wednesday, in an Abercrombie Group fixture, Central FC edged W Connection 2-1. Shirlo Johnson (32nd) and Noel Williams (70th) were the goal-getters for Central FC, while Adan Noel (45th) replied for Connection.

Match Day Five Fixtures –

FRIDAY – AC Port of Spain vs 1976 FC Tobago Phoenix; Police vs W Connection, Diego Martin Sporting Complex, 6 pm & 8 pm.

SATURDAY – Morvant Caledonia United vs San Juan Jabloteh; Central FC vs Terminix La Horquetta Rangers, Ato Boldon Stadium, 4 pm & 6 pm.

MONDAY – Defence Force vs Point Fortin Civic; Cunupia FC vs Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 6 pm & 8 pm.