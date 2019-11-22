Cancer patients hit by leak at SFGH

File photo: The San Fernando General Hospital.

HEAVY rain on Thursday led to another leak in the roof of the Oncology Unit at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

Repairs and restoring electricity to the unit caused a delay in medical attention to cancer patients on Friday morning.

The South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) confirmed the delay but said all patients would receive full care after service was resumed around 10 am.

The SWRHA said repairs to the roof of the Oncology Unit, which started in September, were ongoing.

In a release the SWRHA said upgrading its infrastructure, including roof repairs, was expected to take until next month.

It said to ensure minimal disruption to both patient and staff, repairs are mainly doneon weekends.

A leak was discovered in the pharmacy area around 3.30 pm on Thursday after the heavy rain, it said.

“As a precautionary measure electrical power in that area was switched off. The roofing contractor was immediately called on-site and the area was repaired by 4:30 p.m. All safety protocols were observed and power to the unit was restored by our electrical team earlier this morning (Friday).

Owing to the repairs, regular clinical services were set to start at 10 am. The SWRHA said all patients scheduled for treatment were expected to receive their medications and to be able to access full care, including having prescriptions filled.

It said, “The SWRHA hereby reassures the public of its commitment to providing quality healthcare in a safe environment for our patients, visitors and staff and wishes to thank you for your patience during this time, however, it is necessary to improve the services offered.”