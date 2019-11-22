A love affair with style

- Elliot Francois

Carnival costume designer Shawn Dhanraj presented his first fashion collection titled Dhanraj Season: A Love Affair last weekend at The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook

The fashion line of formal gowns was presented at an intimate black-tie event for specially-invited guests and the media.

The collection was specifically launched in November to coincide with Diabetes Awareness Month, in memory of Dhanraj's grandmother, who battled the disease until her passing, said a media release.

Dhanraj said his first fashion collection was curated to showcase the many moods of creativity. "A Love Affair is me artistically expressing those experiences through my passion for fashion design,” he said.

Many of the designs included ornate appliqué, timeless pearls and seamless beadwork used against delicate materials such as lace, tulle and silk. Some gowns were classically feminine and ethereal, while others edgy and bold in their employment of metallic details.

“I wanted the collection to give a very opulent feel because women should always feel beautiful in a Shawn Dhanraj design. Women deserve to be celebrated, no matter what season they find themselves in,” Dhanraj said of his one-of-a-kind creations, which are custom-made to order. Under his new fashion label, he also plans to follow up with a release of Monday wear designs for Carnival 2020.

Several former beauty queens walked the runway in Dhanraj's designs including Jevon King (who is expecting her first child), Gabrielle Walcott Pollonais, Sarah Jane Waddell, Leah-Mari Guevara, model Soowan Bramble and Wendy Fitzwilliam.