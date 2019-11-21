When the river comes down

WE EXPRESS condolences to the families of Kharisha Thompson, 15, and Chrislon Walters, 19, who both drowned at the Argyle waterfall in Tobago over the weekend. This tragic incident demands a thorough review of the management of that popular tourist spot as well as serious contemplation in relation to calls for an advanced warning system to be installed.

No one can predict tragic events. But when they happen, they are moments for us to take another look at our prevention systems. While public awareness campaigns often focus on the dangers of the sea and rivers, it’s rare for similar campaigns to be effected in relation to more out-of-the-way tourist attractions. In fact, inland attractions carry with them a false sense of security, precisely because they are alternatives to options perceived as riskier. The deaths over the weekend are reminders that safety is a consideration anywhere.

So, at the very least we need to widen public awareness campaigns to include hiking trails and inland attractions that can often be abruptly affected by weather changes. It is lamentable that these young people, who were out celebrating a birthday, lost their lives in the blink of an eye. When they set out earlier in the day, the last thing they were expecting was for the river to literally come down on them.

“This could have happened to any one of us or our children,” noted Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly Kelvin Charles.

We welcome Charles’ intervention, including an offer of counseling, which will be essential for the families and communities involved going forward. Particular attention should be paid to the students of the Scarborough Secondary School, which Thompson attended.

Meanwhile, drownings at waterfalls continue to be common occurrences. Only a few months ago, a man drowned at the Blue Basin waterfall, his body only resurfacing a day after the incident. Some months earlier, another man drowned at the Rio Seco waterfall, and another at Three Pools in Blanchisseuse.

Clearly, there is a need for more reminders about the dangers of freshwater attractions whether through public education or signage. Hiking associations also have a role to play in warning hikers and educating community members about the need to be vigilant. Whereas the State may not be able to reach the remote corners of the island, community members with their own local knowledge about conditions should be encouraged to pick up the baton and to advocate for greater precaution on the part of tourists and visitors.

In response to a suggestion that greater signage might help, a relative of one of the victims has expressed skepticism. “Yes, you could tell people what signs to look out for but the young people and them these days, they just want to enjoy themselves,” the relative said. But that’s precisely why we need these signs and greater public awareness.