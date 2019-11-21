Two held for stealing EBC computer

Two Malabar men are in custody for the theft of a computer, mouse and keyboard from the Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) Arima office this week.

Police said members of the Norther Division Task Force East and the Arima CID, led by Insp Birch, went to a house in Ackbarali Trace, East Malabar between 4 am and 8 am on Wednesday. They searched a house and found the Lenovo computer and other items in the trunk of a Nissan AD Wagon parked there.

The man, who was at home at the time, was also found with 7.3 grams of marijuana and arrested.

Police went to another house on the same street and arrested another man believed to have been involved in the theft.

The computer was stolen from the Larry Gomes Stadium office of the EBC.