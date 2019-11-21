Tsoiafatt Angus resigns as THA presiding officer

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus has resigned as presiding officer of the Tobago of Assembly, presumably to contest the leadership of the People's National Movement's (PNM) Tobago Council in the party's January 19, 2020 internal election.

In a letter to the Clerk of the Assembly, dated November 21, Tsoiafatt Angus said under the THA Act, "My resignation has been tendered to the Office of the President.

She said in the interim, the office of presiding officer would be handed over to the deputy presiding officer on Friday.

Tsoiafatt Angus thanked members for their confidence in her ability to carry out her duties as presiding officer.

"It has indeed been a pleasure working with you and the staff," she said.

Tsoiaftt Angus' resignation effectively paves the way for her to challenge PNM Tobago Council leader Kelvin Charles for the leadership of the party.

There is also speculation that TT Ambassador to Costa Rica Tracy Davidson-Celestine is also keen to contest the election. Nomination Day is December 9.

Tsoiafatt Agus, a community development and culture secretary in the former Orville London-led THA administration, unsuccessfully contested the leadership of the Tobago Council in the 2016 internal election.