Tobago clubs condemn actions of TFA’s head

Anthony Moore -

THE majority of the member clubs of the Tobago Football Association (TFA) are condemning the unlawful actions made by their president Anthony Moore to select the representatives for the upcoming TT Football Association’s (TTFA) AGM and elections, on Sunday.

A Tobago club representative, Desmond Alfred said, “The TFA convened an executive meeting on October 31 to identify the delegates that will represent the zone at the AGM. There were seven executive members: four of them were present constituting a quorum including, the president Anthony Moore, who is a candidate on (David) John-Williams’ slate.” He continued, “The president should have recused himself in accordance to TFA’s constitution (Article 37.3) requiring him to do so due to the conflict of interest and that would have left them with three persons so it wouldn’t have been a quorum. However, the TFA sent in their three names to the TTFA.”

The clubs decided to take matters into their own hands, as Alfred explained, “The representatives of the clubs of the zone asked for a meeting with the TFA and at that meeting there were nine clubs present. Then, Mr Moore asked for the bona fide (names) of the delegates of the clubs but they didn’t walk with any so, he declared that he cannot proceed with the meeting but there were some discussions.”

A disheartened Alfred said, “The clubs called a meeting of its members and they decided to identify their own delegates to sit at the AGM on November 24. We are now hoping that the electoral committee will determine who will be seated at the meeting whether it will be the unconstitutional or the constitutional delegates.”

He vehemently mentioned, “The majority of clubs in Tobago are not supporting the non-performance of the current administration.”