Six arrests in Grande car-stealing ring

File photo

There were six early-morning arrests on Thursday as police followed up on reports of a string of car thefts in the Sangre Grande area.

Police said members of the Northern Division Special Investigations Unit, supervised by Insp Joseph and co-ordinated by Snr Supt Curtis Paul, visited several homes and arrested six men between 3 am and 7.30 am.

The men, who are 24, 29, 30, 32, 34 and 37, are from various areas across Sangre Grande and are wanted in relation to car theft.