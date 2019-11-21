Sister Phyllis’ funeral next Tuesday

LIFETIME OF SERVICE: President Paula-Mae Weekes pins the Medal of Merit (Gold) on the garment of Dr Sister Phyllis Warfe on September 27 at the Scarborough General Hospital in Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT -

THE body of national award recipient Dr Phyllis Wharfe will be flown back to Trinidad for her final rites.

The funeral service for Sister Phyllis, as she was commonly known, will be held on November 26 according to a statement from the Past Pupils Association (PPA) of St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain.

The service will take place at the St Joseph’s Convent PoS chapel from 9 am.

In 2003 Wharfe was inducted into the school's Hall of Excellence.

Infromation on about her final resting place was not forthcoming.

Sister Phyllis died last Monday in Tobago where she had been receiving kidney dialysis for some time.

She was among this year’s national award recipients, receiving the Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold) for outstanding and meritorious service in the sphere of education and empowerment of young women.

Sister Phyllis was unable to attend the ceremony. President Paula-Mae Weekes flew to Tobago on learning of the gravity of the nun’s illness.

She held a full investiture service on September 27 at the Scarborough Hospital, where Sister Phyllis was warded. Her sister, a friend and a nurse were witnesses as the President's aide-de-camp announced the award, her biography was read aloud and the medal, at her request, was pinned to her habit by the President.

Sister Phyllis served as principal of three St Joseph’s Convents, at San Fernando, Port of Spain and St Joseph.